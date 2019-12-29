Flashback November 2017: Joe Biden Criticizes Gun Used to Stop Church Shooter

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls were chosen from the larger field of candidates to participate in the debate hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Just under two weeks after the November 5, 2017, Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting, Joe Biden criticized the fact that a good guy used an AR-15 to stop the shooter.

During a November 14, 2017, appearance on Today, an audience member asked Biden how he “could justify the Democrat view on gun control when the shooter was stopped by a man who was legally licensed to carry a gun.”

Ryan Saavedra posted a video of Biden’s response wherein he criticized the fact that the good guy with the gun used an AR-15 to stop the church shooting.

On November 5, 2017, the Sutherland Springs shooter fled the scene after being confronted by Stephen Willeford, a good guy armed with an AR-15. USA Today reported that Willeford lived a block from the church and ran to the aid of congregants after hearing shots being fired.

Willeford engaged the shooter, firing at least one shot, which found its mark and caused the shooter to flee.

On December 29, 2019, a good guy with a gun shot an armed attacker in a church in White Settlement, Texas. The good guy used a handgun in this instance, and Biden has yet to say whether it is acceptable to use a handgun to stop an attacker.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.