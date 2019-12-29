WATCH: Good Guy with a Gun Shoots Alleged Texas Church Shooter

A good guy with a gun shot an alleged church shooter in White Settlement, Texas, Sunday morning.

DFW.CBS Local reports that the alleged gunman entered the church, walked up toward the front, and opened fire just before 10 a.m.

A church member who serves on the church security shot the alleged gunman.

NEW: Video shows man opening fire at Texas church before he is shot by a security guard; 2 dead, 1 critical (blurred to hide victims, viewer discretion is advised) pic.twitter.com/hulXR7MYIy — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2019

NBC Fort Worth reports that two people were killed and another person was injured.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on the incident, expressing sorrow for the loss of life and expressing gratitude for the good guy with a gun who took action to end the attack, saying, “Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life.”

