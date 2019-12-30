President Donald Trump rose in the ranks of most admired men in the United States, as he is tied with former President Barack Obama in a Gallup poll.

Eighteen percent of Americans named Trump as the most admired living man in 2019, up from 13 percent in 2018 and 14 percent in 2017. Obama also earned 18 percent as the most admired man.

The results are based on a Gallup poll taken from December 2-15 of a random sample of 1,025 adults living in the United States.

Predictably, 41 percent of Democrats name Obama, while 45 percent of Republicans choose Trump. Independents are divided, as 12 percent select Obama and ten percent choose Trump.

Trump closes out 2019 with a 45 percent job approval rating, according to Gallup, among some of the best ratings of his presidency.

Rounding out the top ten include former President Jimmy Carter, who tied with Elon Musk with two percent, followed by Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Bernie Sanders, Rep. Adam Schiff, the Dalai Lama, and Warren Buffet: