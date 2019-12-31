President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that “phase one” of the United States trade deal with China would be signed on January 15 at the White House.

“I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15,” Trump said on Twitter, noting that the signing ceremony would take place at the White House. “High-level representatives of China will be present.”

I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present. At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

The agreement was previously expected to be signed in the first week of January, but the new date puts the monumental event the day following the CNN Democrat presidential debate scheduled for January 14.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to travel to the White House to sign the deal.

The agreement will mark the first major step forward in the ongoing trade battle with China. According to White House officials, it includes tariff adjustments, Chinese commitments to purchase American goods, financial service reform, currency reform, intellectual property rights, and reform of the Chinese forced transfer of technology.

Trump also previewed “phase two” of the trade negotiations, indicating he would be going to Beijing to get the process started.

“At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!” he wrote.