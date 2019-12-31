Stacey Abrams Fails to Reinstate 100K Voter Registrations to Voter Rolls

Failed Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams failed to convince a federal judge that nearly 100,000 inactive voter registrations should be reinstated to Georgia’s voter rolls.

In a ruling this week, U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones denied an attempt by Abrams’ Fair Fight Action organization to reinstate close to 100,000 inactive voter registrations to Georgia’s voter rolls after they were approved for removal, along with another 209,000 voter registrations this month.

Abrams founded Fair Fight Action which claims that voter suppression of minorities led to her being defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) earlier this year.

Weeks ago, a federal judge approved Georgia officials removal of about 309,000 voter registrations from the state’s voter rolls. Roughly 120,000 of those voter registrants have not voted since at least 2012, and the other 189,000 are either voters who have moved out of Georgia or who have undeliverable mail.

Before a voter registrant was taken off the state’s voter rolls, election officials notified them by mail and gave them 30 days to reply. Doing so would have kept their voter registration on the rolls. Only about 4,000 out of 313,000 voters set to be taken off the rolls replied to keep themselves registered to vote.

Abrams’ lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division. The case number is 1:18-cv-05391-SCJ.

