Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) differentiated himself yet again from his close competitor Joe Biden (D), confirming that he would not choose a Republican as his running mate.

While Sanders suggested it is too early in the race to talk about a potential running mate, he signaled that he would not choose someone across the political aisle.

“I think it is fair to say that I will not have a Republican as a vice president on my ticket, as a vice presidential candidate,” Vermont’s socialist senator told Fox News.

“I will have somebody who shares my views,” he continued. “I am not aware of too many Republicans who do.”

Sanders’ remarks follow Biden’s surprising answer at a town hall in New Hampshire on Monday, telling supporters that he would “have to pull out all the stops,” and would consider choosing a Republican as his running mate in order to defeat President Trump in the 2020 election.

“The answer is I would, but I can’t think of one now,” Biden said.

“No I’m serious, here’s what I mean. Let me explain that,” he continued, adding that there are “some really decent Republicans that are out there still.”

“But here’s the problem right now… they’ve got to step up,” he said, noting that there are a “plethora of qualified people,” naming “women” and “African Americans,” specifically.

While Sanders has yet to name any specific running mates, he told CBS This Morning in October that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) would work in his administration.

When asked if he would consider her as a running mate, Ocasio-Cortez noted her age.

“I think I’m too young for that,” she said.

“There you go, she’s answered,” Sanders added.