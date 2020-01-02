Census: China Sending More Immigrants to U.S. than Any Other Country

No one country has sent more of its nationals to the United States over the last decade than China, newly released Census Bureau data reveals.

Between 2018 and 2019, China replaced Mexico as the largest sending country of foreign-born immigrants to the U.S. over the last decade. In 2006, more Mexican nationals arrived in the U.S. than Chinese, Indians, and Canadians combined.

Fast forward to 2018 and China now sends the most foreign-born immigrants to the U.S. — surpassing India, Mexico, and Canada. Since 2010, alone, China has sent more foreign-born immigrants to the U.S. than any other country.

India, too, has sent more foreign-born immigrants to the U.S. than Mexico since 2010 — a pattern of legal immigration that has shifted the wage and job burden from America’s blue-collar workers to the white-collar workforce.

Every year, about 1.2 million legal immigrants are admitted to the country, the majority of which immediately begin competing for U.S. jobs against America’s working and middle class. Specifically, legal immigration from China and India has helped shift entire regions and industries in the U.S.

Take, for instance, that Chinese immigration has surpassed Mexican immigration in the state of California as of 2015. In Silicon Valley, California, foreign-born immigrants mostly from India now outnumber native-born Americans in the region’s tech industry.

The slowing of legal immigration from Mexico, a low-wage economy, and increases in Chinese and Indian immigration have helped delivered wage hikes to America’s working-class while white-collar American professionals continue to see their wages stagnate.

While blue-collar wages rose by about 4.3 percent last year thanks to a tightened labor market, according to Goldman Sachs, white-collar wages increased at a slower pace at 3.2 percent.

The mass importation of legal immigrants — mostly due to President George H.W. Bush’s Immigration Act of 1990, which expanded legal immigration levels — diminishes job opportunities for the roughly four million young American graduates who enter the workforce every year wanting good-paying jobs.

Between 2008 and 2018, the U.S. admitted more than 10 million legal immigrants — a foreign population larger than the entire population of New York City, New York. The overwhelming majority of legal immigrants arrive through the process known as “chain migration,” where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.