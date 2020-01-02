Gov. Andrew Cuomo Proposes Ban on Purchasing Gun Parts Online

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) proposed a ban Thursday that would prohibit the purchase of gun parts online.

Cuomo used a press release to suggest his ban is aimed at undercutting New Yorkers’ ability to build a gun at home, without government oversight.

JUST IN: Cuomo proposes New York ban on online purchases of gun components https://t.co/AyzlKCfjGW pic.twitter.com/8ap3UrX5Dl — The Hill (@thehill) January 2, 2020

Cumo’s proposal would serialize “all major parts” of a gun, thereby requiring those parts to be sold by licensed dealers only.

The Hill reports Cuomo saying, “New York has the strongest gun safety protections in the nation, but every day dangerous people seek to find new ways around them. This common sense measure would ban these untraceable guns and require anyone who wants to build their own firearm to come out of the shadows once and for all.”

Cuomo’s press release claims gun parts kits currently allow otherwise prohibited gun purchasers to simply acquire parts for a gun and assemble a working firearm at home. In reality, such kits require the purchaser to have significant gunsmithing skills and equipment to finish milling/drilling the firearm’s frame, both of which often make the acquisition of such guns a far greater time and/or financial commitment than buying a gun out of a car trunk in an alley.

