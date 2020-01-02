Michael Bloomberg Has Spent over $155 Million on Political Advertising

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg (D) spent over $155 million on political advertising in 2019 — millions more than billionaire rival Tom Steyer (D), according to data from Advertising Analytics.

New York City’s former mayor made waves last year after making a late entrance into the 2020 race and launching a multimillion-dollar ad blitz. According to Advertising Analytics data, Bloomberg, who is self-funding his campaign, has spent over $155 million on political advertising, the vast majority of which ($136.8 million) went toward “broadcast television time.” He spent $7.7 on cable advertising and another $10.8 million on digital ads, MSN reported.

No other candidate in the presidential field comes close, although Bloomberg and Steyer have spent over $200 million on political advertising combined.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who raised a massive $34.5 million in the fourth quarter, has reportedly spent $19.3 million on political advertising.

Despite millions spent, a Suffolk University/USA Today poll released in December showed that the majority of registered voters did not find Bloomberg’s ads convincing:

In your opinion, how convincing were the ads that you saw?

Very convincing 7%

Somewhat convincing 28%

Not very convincing 21%

Not at all convincing 38%@Suffolk_U/@USATODAY 12/10-14https://t.co/Acb3xXo9lY — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) December 18, 2019

Bloomberg is taking a different approach than his political opponents, focusing on Super Tuesday states rather than the first four: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

The current RealClearPolitics average shows the presidential hopeful in fifth place with 4.8 percent support nationally.