Missouri Carjacker Took Passenger, Goat on Three-State Chase

Brandon Kirby of Mannford, Missouri, was apprehended by authorities in Oklahoma following a three-state pursuit with human and bovid hostages.

When two men and a goat stopped at an adult video store in Missouri on Wednesday morning, only the driver went inside to browse its pornographic wares. Both the passenger and the cloven-hoofed tagalong remained in the vehicle waiting.

The passenger woke to find 40-year-old Brandon Kirby wearing a mask and pointing a gun at his head. Kirby ingested methamphetamine and pistol-whipped the victim, though he apparently spared the goat his drug-fueled wrath. When he and the goat were finally released in Creek County, the passenger immediately alerted authorities.

OnStar was used to slow the vehicle down to 15 miles per hour, so that law enforcement officers from the Creek County Sheriff’s Office, Sand Springs Police, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol were finally able to safely flatten the vehicle’s tires. Kirby leapt from the vehicle and fled on foot, dropping mask and gun behind him before he was finally captured.

According to reporting by Channel 6 News, records from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say “Kirby was recently released from prison and has multiple convictions out of Creek, Osage and Okmulgee Counties,” and “the arrest report shows Kirby was wanted in Osage County for second degree burglary.”