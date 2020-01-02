Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) kicked off the new year catching winter waves on Hampton Beach in New Hampshire on Wednesday — an act that coincides with her campaign surpassing its December fundraising goal, bringing in over $1 million in the final month of the year.

The presidential hopeful told reporters, “There is absolutely no better way to start the day and to start the year.”

“If we could go surfing every day, and bring everybody out, that’d be awesome,” she added:

HAMPTON, NH — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard kicks off 2020 with a surf in the Atlantic. Gabbard is the first presidential candidate to hop on a surfboard in New Hampshire, taking retail politics seaside. (A surprising number of folks surfing in sub-40°F waters today.)#nhpolitics #FITN pic.twitter.com/sM8ELCHb7k — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) January 1, 2020

Gabbard reacts to hearing she's the very first presidential candidate to catch a wave in #FITN state New Hampshire. "If we could go surfing every day, and bring everybody out, that'd be awesome."#nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/HttvdnkdlW — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) January 1, 2020

Gabbard’s campaign reportedly brought in $3.4 million in the fourth quarter, making it her biggest fundraising quarter yet. She counted in $3 million in the third quarter:

NEW: @TulsiGabbard raised $3.4 million in Q4, according to her campaign. Gabbard had a $1 million goal for December & raised close to $1.2 million this month. Her Q4 total is up slightly from Q3, when she raised $3m (Q2 = $1.6m, Q1 = $2m) pic.twitter.com/87ru5nnPoq — Julia Jester (@JulesJester) January 1, 2020

The current Real Clear Politics average shows Gabbard in fifth place in the Granite State with 5.7 percent support.