Watch: Tulsi Gabbard Surfs Winter Waves in New Hampshire to Welcome New Year

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, surfs in the Atlantic Ocean, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Hampton, N.H. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter)
AP Photo/Cheryl Senter

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) kicked off the new year catching winter waves on Hampton Beach in New Hampshire on Wednesday — an act that coincides with her campaign surpassing its December fundraising goal, bringing in over $1 million in the final month of the year.

The presidential hopeful told reporters, “There is absolutely no better way to start the day and to start the year.”

“If we could go surfing every day, and bring everybody out, that’d be awesome,” she added:

Gabbard’s campaign reportedly brought in $3.4 million in the fourth quarter, making it her biggest fundraising quarter yet. She counted in $3 million in the third quarter:

The current Real Clear Politics average shows Gabbard in fifth place in the Granite State with 5.7 percent support.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.