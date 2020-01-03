Donald Trump: Many Iranians ‘Hated and Feared’ Qasem Soleimani

President Donald Trump celebrated Friday the news of the successful United States drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Trump noted Soleimani was not only responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans overseas, but also for the deaths of Iranian protesters.

“While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country,” Trump wrote. “They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for a “harsh retaliation” in response to the strikes.

“The great revenge awaits the criminals whose filthy hands are dirtied with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs in last night’s incident,” Khamenei wrote in a letter to the Iranian people.

Trump said Soleimani was currently plotting to kill more Americans in the region when the president authorized the drone strike against the infamous general.

“He should have been taken out many years ago!” Trump noted.

As the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, Soleimani taunted Trump in a series of remarks in 2018.

“We are near you, where you can’t even imagine. Come. We are ready,” he said, according to Reuters. “If you begin the war, we will end the war. You know that this war will destroy all your capabilities.”