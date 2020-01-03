Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) raised $21.2 million in the fourth quarter, falling short of rivals Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Joe Biden (D), and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D).

Warren’s campaign reported $21.2 million in the final quarter of 2019, over $13 million less than the $34.5 million haul Sanders reported and $1.5 million less than the fourth-quarter report released by the former vice president, who saw $22.7 million in contributions. The news comes just days after the Warren campaign signaled a 30 percent dip in contributions in the final quarter.

Roger Lau, Warren’s campaign manager, announced the campaign experienced a “surge” of support at the end of the quarter. A campaign aide told CNBC her campaign, which previously warned it had only raised $17 million, saw a $4 million jump within the last week of the year.

“We beat our goal [$20 million] and raised more than $21.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. And we saw a strong surge of support at the end — over $1.5 million came in on the last day of the year alone, our best fundraising day to date,” Lau said, according to CNBC.

It came down over 443,000 individuals giving an estimated 900,000 donations, with an average donation of $23:

Last week we set a goal of $20M by December 31. We’re excited to share that we not only hit it, we exceeded it—raising $21.2M in Q4! That’s from 443,000 donors making nearly 900,000 contributions, with an average gift of $23. Thank you for a wonderful year, team. LFG! pic.twitter.com/llpvojiNSt — Team Warren (@TeamWarren) January 3, 2020

“In 2019, nearly one million donors pitched in to raise more than $71 million for our grassroots movement—with zero closed-door fundraisers,” Warren announced in a tweet.

“I’m so deeply grateful for everyone supporting our campaign,” she added. “Team Warren is ready to dream big, fight hard, and win!”:

In 2019, nearly one million donors pitched in to raise more than $71 million for our grassroots movement—with zero closed-door fundraisers. I'm so deeply grateful for everyone supporting our campaign. Team Warren is ready to dream big, fight hard, and win! https://t.co/RJbv79Uzvl — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020

Buttigieg reported $24.7 million raised in the fourth quarter, and Andrew Yang’s (D) campaign said it raised $16.5 million.