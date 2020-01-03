Rep. Phil Roe (R-TN) on Friday announced that he will not seek another term in Congress, joining over two dozen Republican lawmakers slated to retire in 2020.

“Serving East Tennesseans these past 11 years has been the honor of my life, and I will be forever grateful for the trust my friends and neighbors put in me to represent them,” Roe said in a statement. “As someone who practiced medicine for over 30 years, I said I would serve five or six terms because I never intended this job to be a second career.”

“After prayerful consideration, I have decided to retire at the end of the 116th Congress,” the Republican lawmaker added.

