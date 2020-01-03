Henry Repeating Arms Donates over 120 Rifles to Raise Money for Children with Cancer

Henry Repeating Arms is donating 126 rifles to be sold to raise money for a three-year-old girl and four-year-old boy with cancer.

The little girl is Sadie Kreinbrink, from Ostrander, Ohio. Sadie has Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma and must “undergo 66 weeks of intensive chemotherapy, ” so Henry created “66 unique rifles” to be sold to raise money to help Sadie’s family with her medical expenses.

Henry calls the rifle the “Sweet Sadie.” It is a lever-action .22 s/l/lr with engravings that are “hand-painted pink” to be special to the rifle and the cause.

Beckett Burge, of Princeton, Texas, is the young boy for whom Henry is raising money. Beckett has leukemia and is undergoing “rigorous treatment.” Henry created the “Beat It Like Beckett” .22 s/l/lr rifle to raise money for Beckett’s family during this time.

The “Beat It Like Beckett” lever action has “a large loop lever, a brushed metal receiver cover, and a 17” blued steel octagon barrel.”

The rifles for Sadie and Beckett are being built and sold in two batches and can be purchased directly from the Henry Repeating Arms website. The first batch of both rifles have already sold out, and a second batch will be available directly from Henry in two to three weeks.

On May 1, 2019. Breitbart News reported the Henry name goes back to 1860 when Benjamin Tyler Henry patented the first repeating rifle. The rifle began to be called Winchester by 1866, and the Henry name lay dormant until 1996 when Anthony Imperato acquired the Henry name.

Henry began shipping guns in 1997, and the company now has over 150 rifles and shotguns.

Henry’s motto is “Made In America Or Not Made At All.”

