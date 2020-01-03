Billionaire Michael Bloomberg (D) is rising in the polls, tying Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for third place, a Hill-HarrisX survey released on Friday revealed.

The survey, taken December 27-28, 2019, among 1,004 respondents, showed Bloomberg rising, tying Warren for third place with 11 percent support each. The change reflects a six-point jump for Bloomberg and a two-point loss for the Massachusetts senator.

The poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden (D) leading the field with 28 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who came in second place with 16 percent support.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) fell to fifth place with six percent support, with the remaining candidates garnering two percent support or less. The margin of error is +/- 3.1 percent:

#National @Harris_X_/@Thehill Poll (12/27-28):

Biden 28%

Sanders 16%

Warren 11%

Bloomberg 11%

Buttigieg 6%

Booker 2%

Klobuchar 2%

Yang 2%

Castro 2%

Delaney 2%

Gabbard 2% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) January 3, 2020

The news follows Bloomberg’s massive ad buy, spending over $155 million on political advertising since launching his longshot bid.

As Breitbart News reported:

New York City’s former mayor made waves last year after making a late entrance into the 2020 race and launching a multimillion-dollar ad blitz. According to Advertising Analytics data, Bloomberg, who is self-funding his campaign, has spent over $155 million on political advertising, the vast majority of which ($136.8 million) went toward “broadcast television time.” He spent $7.7 on cable advertising and another $10.8 million on digital ads, MSN reported. No other candidate in the presidential field comes close, although Bloomberg and Steyer have spent over $200 million on political advertising combined.

Bloomberg is taking a different approach to the Democrat primary, virtually ignoring the first four states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina — and focusing on delegate counts in Super Tuesday states instead.