Netanyahu Praises Trump for Killing Iranian Terrorist Qasem Soleimani

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated President Donald Trump for killing Iranian terror leader Qasem Soleimani, saying it was a move required to protect the American people, including troops and diplomats in Iraq.

U.S troops took out Soleimani in Iraq where Iranian militants were threatening attacks against Americans stationed there.

“Just as Israel has the right of self-defense, the United States has exactly the same right,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued on Friday. ”Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people.”

“He was planning more such attacks,” Netanyahu said, adding Trump deserves credit for acting “decisively.”

“President [Trump] deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively. Israel stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security and self-defense,” Netanyahu said.

“[Soleimani] was actively plotting in the region to take actions … that would have put dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

As an Iranian military commander oversaw and funded terrorist groups around the world, including Hezbollah and Hamas — both threats to peace and security in Israel and active around the Middle East.

