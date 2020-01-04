President Trump leads Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the battleground state of Florida, according to a Mason-Dixon poll taken last month.

The poll, taken December 11-16, 2019, among 625 registered Florida voters, showed the president besting both presidential hopefuls in the Sunshine State.

Trump, according to the survey, beats Warren by nine percentage points, 51 percent to 42 percent. Sanders, who is in second place nationally, performs slightly better against the president but still falls short, with 44 percent support to Trump’s 49 percent. Trump also leads former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) by four points – 49 percent to 44 percent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden fared the best of all the with 47 percent to 45 percent in the hypothetical matchup. However, eight percent of voters say they are undecided.

The margin of error is +/- 4 percentage points.

President Trump secured Florida by a razor-thin margin in 2016, defeating Hillary Clinton 48.6 percent to 47.4 percent.