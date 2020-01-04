The National Rifle Association (NRA) is urging its members to attend a January 13, 2020, Senate meeting and let their pro-gun voices be heard.

The NRA sent Breitbart News a press release saying:

[January 13 is] NRA Lobby Day in Richmond. NRA Grassroots is inviting members and supporters to come to the Capitol to meet with their lawmakers to share the facts about the Northam Gun Confiscation scheme and to make their opposition known.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that NRA spokeswoman Catherine Mortensen made clear one of the main goals is to have NRA members “appear at the first meeting of the Virginia Senate’s Courts of Justice,” which is on January 13.

That same day, the NRA plans a news conference with key legislators, like Del. Todd Gilbert (R) and Sen. Mark Obenshain (R). Others will also take part in the presser with the goal of “testifying against the Northam gun confiscation scheme.”

On December 18, 2019, Breitbart News reported that 86 of Virginia’s 95 counties had declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries to make clear they do not intend to enforce any new gun controls passed by the incoming Democrat majority.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.