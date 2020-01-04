‘Squad’ Accuses Trump of Leading U.S. to Brink of War with Iran

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks as Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) listen during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on four …
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

All four far-left members of the “Squad” accused President Trump of leading the United States to the brink of war by greenlighting a strike that resulted in the death of Iranian terror chief Qasem Soleimani.

The freshmen Democrats condemned Trump’s decisive military action that led to the death of Iran’s top military general, Soleimani, who reportedly approved of the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” according to the Pentagon.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) condemned the military action and asserted that Trump is bringing the U.S. to the brink of war, which “endangers us all.”

“Right now is the moment to decide if you are pro-peace or not,” Ocasio-Cortez declared in a thread, calling on Congress to “reassert its power to stop this war and protect innocent people from horrific consequences”:

Omar proposed on Thursday that Trump was using the decisive military action as a “distraction” and added on Friday that they are “outraged the president would assassinate a foreign official” — a reference to the terrorist responsible for the death of hundreds of Americans:

“We cannot stay silent as this lawless President recklessly moves us closer to yet another unnecessary war that puts innocent lives at risk at home & across the globe,” Tlaib concurred on Friday, calling on Congress to “reclaim our responsibility & say no to war with Iran”:

Pressley appealed to the partisan House impeachment effort and declared that Trump is “leading us to the brink of war because he believes it will help his re-election”:

Trump defended the action on Friday, noting that Soleimani was plotting “imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel.”

“Under my leadership, America’s policy is unambiguous to terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American. We will find you. We will eliminate you,” Trump warned. “We will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans, and our allies.”

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” he added:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.