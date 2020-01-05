Census Bureau: U.S. Birth Rate Continues Dropping in 42 States

Forty-two states in the nation, and Washington, DC, continue to see their birth rates decline with no plans among lawmakers to financially incentivize Americans to have more children.

The latest United States Census Bureau data reveals that births in forty-two states, as well as Washington, DC, have kept dropping between 2018 and 2019. Only eight states — Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Washington, Utah, and Vermont — saw their birth rates increase between 2018 and 2019.

“With fewer births in recent years and the number of deaths increasing, natural increase (or births minus deaths) has declined steadily over the past decade,” the Census Bureau notes in its findings.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, the U.S. birth rate, overall, has dropped for the fourth consecutive year. In 2018, less than 3.8 million babies were born in the U.S. — a drop of two percent, or almost 64,000 births, since 2017.

The total fertility rate, which stands at 1,729.5 births per 1,000 women, remains below replacement level — the number of births needed to at least replace a generation of Americans. Every year, there must be at least 2,100 births per 1,000 women to be considered at or above replacement level.

Since 1971, the birth rate has been below replacement level, according to the CDC. Birth rates across all major racial groups — non-Hispanic whites, Hispanics, non-Hispanic blacks, and non-Hispanic Asians — were again below replacement level for 2018.

Despite a declining birth rate below replacement level, Republican and Democrat lawmakers have yet to lay out a national agenda to increase American births, fertility, and family rates.

Oppositely, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has implemented a pro-family agenda to increase his nation’s birth rate among similar rapid decline, as Breitbart News has reported. As part of that agenda, the government of Hungary gives a loan of $33,000 to eligible Hungarian couples after they marry. That loan is fully forgiven by the government so long as the couple has three children.

