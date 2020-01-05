Illegal Alien Captured After Allegedly Raping 6-Year-Old Girl a Decade Ago

An illegal alien has been arrested by law enforcement officials nearly a decade after he allegedly raped a six-year-old girl.

Illegal alien Juan Carlos Hernandez, according to police, allegedly raped a six-year-old girl in March 2011 in Delaware where he had been living. Law enforcement officials were not aware of the alleged rape until October 2018 when the victim told a school therapist about the assault.

Nearly a decade after the alleged rape of the child, Hernandez was tracked down by police in Beaufort County, South Carolina, where he had fled. He was arrested by officers with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Now, the illegal alien is facing extradition to Delaware to face charges for second-degree rape of a minor. If convicted, Hernandez faces at least ten years and up to 25 years in prison.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.