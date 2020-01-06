Homeowner Who Shot Suspect: ‘I Gotta Get Him Before He Gets Me’

A Detroit homeowner who shot an invasion suspect afterward noted he kept thinking, “I gotta get him before he gets me.”

ClickonDetroit reports the shooting occurred early Friday, after the homeowner heard someone allegedly trying to get through the door.

The homeowner said, “I heard a bang and I knew it wasn’t a sound from the headphones, so I take the headphones off and when I take my headphones off, I hear someone trying to kick in my back door.”

Upon investigating the noise, the homeowner said he saw a man allegedly trying to cut through his screen door.

He said, “I yelled out, ‘You about to get shot. Get away from my door.’ (It) didn’t bother him. He got even more relentless.”

The homeowner could not see any other way to handle to situation, thinking to himself, “Well I gotta get him before he gets me.” He then shot through the door to hit the suspect.

WWJ Newsradio reports that officers arrived and apprehended the wounded suspect as he attempted to flee. He was taken to the hospital to have his gunshot wound treated.

