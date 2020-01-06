Sheriff Offers Free CCW Classes So Churches Can Shoot Back

The sheriff in Butler County, Ohio, is offering free concealed carry weapons courses so churches can form a security team and shoot back, as did the church that was attacked in Texas.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones put out an announcement, saying, “Unfortunately, in these days and times, no place is immune from mass shootings and we want our citizens to go to church without worry and fear felling safe and secure to worship with their families and their fellow church members.”

To that end, Jones’ office is offering “free CCW classes to churches that have or are implementing security teams.”

On December 29, 2019, Breitbart News reported an attacker pulled a gun and began shooting inside West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. Within seconds he was shot and killed by a member of the church’s security team and surveillance video showed other members of the team–all in plain clothes–draw guns and close in on the suspect as well.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) praised the armed congregants as “immediate responders.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.