Watch Live: Minuscule Turnout for Anti-Trump D.C. Protest

Roughly 6 to 7 leftwing activists are “rising up” on Capitol Hill Monday “to urge action to impeach, remove, indict and jail President Trump.”

The event, co-hosted by 12 different leftwing groups, is being billed as a “daily gathering,” attracting more than 230 Facebook RSVPs, with more than 1.4 thousand additional people “interested.”

Starting Monday, we will gather daily at the Hart Senate Building in DC at noon to demand the conviction and removal of Donald J. Trump. We will remain for as long as it takes. Join a building movement of concerned Americans. For FAQ & email signup: https://t.co/jrKSNLsP5J. pic.twitter.com/QSRpv7Uc7f — Remove Trump #SwarmTheSenate Jan 6 onward (@Remove_TrumpNow) January 5, 2020

“Trump’s crimes against the Constitution, our democracy, our humanity, and our future make him utterly unfit to serve as president,” explains the “Swarm the Swamp” event description.

There are two major opportunities for direct action in Washington DC in the coming days. The first is #SwarmTheSenate, a daily gathering at the Senate Hart Building starting January 6th to call for the removal of Donald J. Trump. More at https://t.co/0TlYPd5ejg pic.twitter.com/JY0yZ47iRO — #MarchForTruth (@MarchForTruth17) January 4, 2020

Monday’s event is set to begin at noon Eastern outside the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Organizers plan to continue every day “for an indefinite period.”

