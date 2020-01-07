118 Virginia Local Governments Now 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries

Virginia Beach adopted Second Amendment sanctuary status January 6, 2020, making it the 118th local government in the state to do so.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League’s Phil Van Cleave announced the news via Twitter:

Virginia Beach is now Virginia’s 118 sanctuary!!! — Phil Van Cleave VCDL (@VCDL_ORG) January 7, 2020

On December 20, 2019, Breitbart News reported over 100 local governments in Virginia had declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries. That figure included 86 of Virginia’s 95 counties and numerous cities and municipalities.

The Second Amendment sanctuary movement in Virginia began just after November 5, 2019, the date on which Democrats won control of the state’s legislature. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) was quick to suggest he would use the Democrat majority to carry out a war on guns.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.