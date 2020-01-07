Duncan Hunter Announces He Will Resign from Congress

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) announced Tuesday that he will resign from Congress next week after he pleaded guilty last month to the misuse of campaign funds.

In a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Hunter, who first began serving in Congress in 2009, said he plans to step down from his seat on January 13th. Hunter also stated in the letter that he was proud of “giving a voice to our men and women in uniform” while he served as a member of the Armed Services Committee.

Both Hunter and his wife, Margaret, were indicted in August 2018 on charges of misusing more than $250,000 in campaign funds. Last month, after he pleaded guilty, Hunter indicated that he would be leaving his position.

Hunter will be sentenced in March and could face up to five years behind bars.