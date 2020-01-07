Iran began to launch over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting U.S. airbases in Iraq on Tuesday, U.S. officials confirmed.

Iran is taking credit for a rocket attack targeting the al-Assad airbase in Iraq, which houses U.S. troops.

Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement:

At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil. We are working on initial battle damage assessments.In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region. As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region. Due to the dynamic nature of the situation, we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Iranian state TV claimed that the attack is in retaliation for the death of terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani, the late head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard also issued a warning to American allies, including Israel.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” the Guard said via the IRNA news agency.

The Fars News Agency, an Iranian state broadcaster, posted a live video feed of the assault online. PressTV, another Iranian regime outlet, claimed that the assault consisted of “tens of surface-to-surface missiles.”



White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president is “monitoring the situation closely”:

We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 7, 2020

Neither Iranian media nor the U.S. government have confirmed any casualties in relation to the rocket attacks, nor any property damage.