Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is ready to begin the Senate’s impeachment trial without an agreement with Democrats on witnesses, according to a report.
Politico reports:
McConnell has locked down sufficient backing in his 53-member caucus to pass a blueprint for the trial that leaves the question of seeking witnesses and documents until after opening arguments are made, according to multiple senators.
That framework would mirror the contours of President Bill Clinton’s trial and ignore Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s demands for witnesses and new evidence at the outset.
The development comes as McConnell and Schumer remain at an impasse over the Senate minority leader’s demand to allow four current and former White House officials to testify at the trial. John Bolton, former White House national security advisor, said Monday that he will testify if subpoenaed.
“The House has concluded its Constitutional responsibility by adopting Articles of Impeachment related to the Ukraine matter. It now falls to the Senate to fulfill its Constitutional obligation to try impeachments, and it does not appear possible that a final judicial resolution of the still-unanswered Constitutional questions can be obtained before the Senate acts,” Bolton said in a statement. “Accordingly, since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study. I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.”
Bolton’s willingness to testify places additional pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who has delayed transferring two articles of impeachment to the Senate, claiming Schumer’s proposed witnesses need to be heard to ensure a “fair” trial.
In a recent floor speech, McConnell slammed Pelosi’s demand as a “non-starter” and a “fantasy.”
Nonetheless, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pledged Tuesday to force votes for witnesses at the beginning of the trial, even though Republicans have the votes to block the demand.
“Make no mistake, on the question of witnesses and documents, Republicans may run but they can’t hide. There will be votes at the beginning on whether to call the four witnesses we’ve proposed and subpoena the documents we’ve identified,” said Schumer. “If every Republican senator votes for a rigged trial that hides the truth, the American people will see that the Republican Senate is part of a large and awful cover-up.”
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.