‘The Rush Limbaugh Show’ Renewed in ‘Long-Term’ Deal

Premiere Radio Networks has renewed The Rush Limbaugh Show in a “long-term agreement,” according to a statement released on Sunday.

Premiere, a division of iHeartMedia, confirmed the renewal to CNN Business but did not specify the terms of the deal. On that front, our commander-in-chief provided some unexpected assistance. During a Friday rally in Miami, Florida, President Donald Trump apparently spilled a bit of inside information days before it was announced.

“We have great people,” Trump said at the launch of the Evangelicals for Trump coalition. “Rush just signed another four-year contract. He just wants four more years, okay. Rush, Sean Hannity, Laura — a lot of great people — Tucker’s been great, Fox & Friends, right?”

Trump likely acquired the information during lunch with Limbaugh at the president’s West Palm Beach golf club, just before Christmas. Trump would later thank him “for the tremendous support he has given to the MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Movement and our KEEP AMERICA GREAT Agenda” on Twitter, asserting Limbaugh’s “voice is far bigger than theirs!”

Rush Limbaugh has been nationally syndicated for over 30 years on what Premiere calls “the most-listened-to national radio talk show in America.” He boasts tens of millions of fans through his long-running radio show, livestreams, and regular appearances on Fox News.