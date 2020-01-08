Army Warns of Fake Texts Claiming Citizens Are Being Drafted

The U.S. Army has issued an “urgent” statement on Tuesday, regarding fraudulent texts telling citizens they have been drafted.

U.S. Army Recruiting Command Public Affairs have released a warning to anyone who has received an alleged draft notice on their phones. “A number of fraudulent text messages informing individuals they have been selected for a military draft have circulated throughout the country this week,” they wrote in a statement published online by their office of Public Affairs.

“U.S. Army Recruiting Command has received multiple calls and emails about these fake text messages and wants to ensure Americans understand these texts are false and were not initiated by this command or the U.S. Army,” they continued. Furthermore, they reassured concerned citizens that they would receive ample warning should an actual draft ever be enacted. From the announcement:

The decision to enact a draft is not made at or by U.S. Army Recruiting Command. The Selective Service System, a separate agency outside of the Department of Defense, is the organization that manages registration for the Selective Service. “The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual,” according to the Selective Service System’s official Facebook page. “In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft.”

And while many Americans are growing anxious amid the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran in the wake of Quds Force Gen. Qasem Soleimani’s assassination by a drone, thus far the USAREC wants everyone to know that “Army recruiting operations are proceeding as normal.”