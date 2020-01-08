Democrat presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is scheduled to take part in a voting rights summit in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, presented by the group Stacey Abrams founded after she lost the Georgia governor’s race in 2018.

The invite-only event will be hosted by Abrams’ Fair Fight 2020 and will feature a speech from state Sen. Nikema Williams, who also serves as chairwoman of the state Democrat party.

Last month, Bloomberg made a $5 million donation to Abrams’ group, which went towards the promotion of voting rights in 20 states.

Bloomberg has also cleared his agenda so that he can meet with local candidates and activists while visiting the state.

While it remains unclear whom Abrams will endorse in the 2020 presidential race, her name has been floated by many candidates as a potential running mate.

This will be Bloomberg’s second stop in the state of Georgia. Last month, he traveled to Augusta where he made an appearance with Mayor Hardie Davis, who endorsed his campaign.

Last month, Abrams failed to convince a federal judge that nearly 100,000 inactive voter registrations should be reinstated to Georgia’s voter rolls.