Michelle Obama Launches College Success Video Series for Millennials

Former first lady Michelle Obama announced a new higher education initiative on Instagram Tuesday that seeks to help young people achieve success in college.

Obama said in a video message her new series, which she is working on in partnership with Reach Higher – an effort she founded during the Obama presidency – is focused on helping students get into and make it through college.

Through Reach Higher, Obama sought “to inspire every student in America to take charge of their future by completing their education past high school, whether at a professional training program, a community college, or a four-year college or university,” the website states.

The video series of six episodes will be produced by ATTN:, a media company that creates video geared toward millennials. It will premiere exclusively on IGTV in mid-January and then continue into June, Axios reported. Obama said:

We’re teaming up with ATTN: to share the stories and experiences of four first-year college students from across the country. Each of them has overcome tremendous odds to get where they are. And throughout the year, they’ll tell us what that first year of college is really like.

According to Axios, ATTN: is working with the four students as they discuss both positive and negative aspects of college life, including stress level, academics, making friends, and the costs of college.

Obama said in a statement to Axios:

By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through — and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges.

ATTN: also produced a video series with former Vice President Joe Biden, titled Here’s the Deal, prior to the 2018 midterm elections.

Matthew Segal, ATTN: co-founder said Obama’s new series “will meet many students where they live — on Instagram — and share candid perspectives about how to overcome barriers.”