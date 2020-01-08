National Poll Signals New Life for Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) may be bouncing back from her winter slump, jumping four percentage points in one week and overtaking Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for second place, an Economist/YouGov Poll released Wednesday revealed.

The poll, taken January 5-7, 2020, among 1,500 individuals (1,185 registered voters), showed former Vice President Joe Biden (D) leading the pack with 27 percent, which represents a two-point drop from last week. Warren, who has been struggling in national polls in recent weeks, saw a noteworthy bounce back, jumping back into second place with 22 percent support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who experienced a one-point bump, came in third with 20 percent support.

No other candidate saw double digits, leaving former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) in fourth place with seven percent support.

Michael Bloomberg (D), Andrew Yang (D), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) all saw three percent support. The remaining candidates saw two percent support or less. Five percent of voters said they are “not sure” who they support:

National Economist/YouGov Poll: Biden 27% (-2 since last week)

Warren 22% (+4)

Sanders 20% (+1)

Buttigieg 7% (-1)

Bloomberg 3%

Yang 3% (-)

Gabbard 3% (-)

Klobuchar 3% (-1)

Steyer 2% (-)https://t.co/J7DapOOQPo — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) January 8, 2020

When asked to choose a second choice candidate, 12 percent of registered Democrat voters chose Sanders, 11 percent chose Warren, and nine percent chose Biden. While seven percent indicated that they are “not sure,” one-third, 33 percent, indicated that they do not have a second preference.

Forty-three percent of registered Democrat voters said they would be “disappointed” if Gabbard became the nominee, followed by Marianne Williamson (D) with 39 percent, and Michael Bloomberg (D) with 29 percent.

The margin of error is +/-3 percent for registered voters and +/- 2.8 percent when adjusted for weighting.

Despite the boost, Wednesday’s Real Clear Politics average still showed Warren in third place with 14.8 percent support.