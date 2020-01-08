One Dead, Multiple Injured After Shooting in Gun-Controlled Ottawa

One person is dead and multiple others injuries after an early morning shooting in the Canadian capital city of Ottawa.

Globalnews.ca reports the shooting occurred in “downtown Ottawa” around 7:30 a.m. resulting in one dead and three taken to hospital.

There was no information on the type of firearm used, but the UK Independent reports the gunman eluded capture and is on the run.

Ottawa Police released a statement on the incident, saying, “This is not considered an active shooter situation, but the suspect remains at large and is not in custody.”

Ottawa Police label the incident a “multiple shooting.”

University of Sydney’s GunPolicy.org lists Canada’s gun control as “restrictive,” noting gun ownership is only legal for individuals licensed to possess guns. The process for acquiring the license includes an extensive background check–including criminal and mental health factors–as well as third party references and spousal interviews.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.