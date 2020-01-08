A recent survey by HuffPost-YouGov shows that 43 percent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump’s decision to order the airstrike that killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

An additional poll by Morning Consult revealed that 47 percent of Americans approve of the decision.

A Huffpost-YouGov poll asking respondents if they “approve or disapprove of the decision to order the airstrike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani” revealed that 43 percent of respondents answered that they approve, with 30 percent “strongly” approving and 13 percent “somewhat” approving of the decision to issue the airstrike.

Among those who approved of President Trump’s decision, 14 percent are listed as registered Democrats, with 9 percent of those Democrats having voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

The decision to order the airstrike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani:

Approve 43%

Among those who disapproved, 12 percent of the respondents expressed that they “somewhat” disapprove of the airstrike.

An additional poll by Morning Consult asked respondents, “As you may know, President Trump recently authorized an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport that killed Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani. Based on what you know, do you approve or disapprove of the airstrike?”

The poll revealed that 47 percent of Americans responded that they approve of President Trump’s strike on General Soleimani.

Among those who answered that they approve of Trump’s decision to issue the airstrike, 29 percent said they “strongly” approve, while 18 percent answered that they “somewhat” approve.

The poll by HuffPost-YouGov also asked respondents, “How important will issues related to foreign policy be in your vote for president this year?”

Among those who answered, 70 percent said that issues related to foreign policy will be “important” when considering which presidential candidate to vote for in 2020, with 42 percent responding that the foreign policy is “very” important, while 28 percent answering that it is “somewhat” important.

The HuffPost-YouGov poll was taken between January 3 and 5, 2020, and is made up of 1,000 U.S. citizen respondents. Its sampling method included respondents selected from YouGov’s opt-in Internet panel using sample matching, according to HuffPost.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted between January 4 and 5, 2020, among a national sample of 1,995 registered voters.

