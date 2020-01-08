Rand Paul Praises Trump Push for ‘Peace and Prosperity,’ Better Iran Deal

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) praised President Donald Trump’s push for “peace and prosperity” with Iran as well as a better nuclear deal.

Sen. Paul, a staunch supporter of a noninterventionist foreign policy, released a statement after President Trump said in an address Wednesday that he would only level economic sanctions in response to Iran’s missile attacks in Iraq and called for peace with Iran.

During his address, Trump called for peace, including the possibility of negotiating a better nuclear treaty with Iran.

“To the people and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a future, and a great future, one that you deserve, one of prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world,” Trump said. “The United States is ready to embrace peace.”

Sen. Paul praised the president’s de-escalation with Iran as well as Trump’s call for a better treaty with Iran.

The Kentucky Republican said:

I am pleased that President Trump has pulled back and taken the preferred path of no further military action. I believe any further decisions on military action require a full debate and Congressional authority. I’m also pleased that he is engaging our allies to push Iran for a new, better deal. We should all work together toward peace and prosperity, to avoid war, and for our troops to come home from the Middle East.

Gil Barndollar, a Defense Priorities senior fellow, said in a statement Wednesday that the United States should abandon its “maximum pressure” strategy with Iran and instead engage in diplomacy with the country.

Barndollar said:

Continuing maximum pressure while claiming you don’t want war with Iran is like playing Russian roulette and claiming you don’t want to commit suicide. A war in the Persian Gulf would be ruinous for all nations involved—most of which would be U.S. partners—and would weaken the United States. The way out is clear. The U.S. should de-escalate by abandoning maximum pressure and seeking talks with Iran. The ball is in our court.

Sen. Mike Lee, another noninterventionist Republican senator, said Wednesday that the United States should deescalate tensions with Iran and that America should withdraw troops from the Middle East.

Thankfully, no Americans were harmed by last night’s missile attack. Whether further military action is warranted is a question that should be answered by Congress. 1/2 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) January 8, 2020