A bill put forward by Delegate Mark Levine (D) would make it a felony for law-abiding citizens to possess a magazine holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Moreover, Levine’s legislation, HB 961, even makes it a felony to possess 10-round magazines, if such magazines have a “removable plate” on the bottom that would allow capacity expansion.

Levine’s bill provides four options for Virginians who currently possess magazines that hold more than 10 rounds: 1. They can render the magazine “inoperable.” 2. They can “remove” the magazine from Virginia. 3. They can “transfer” the magazine to a person who meets the legal criteria to own one in another state. 4. Surrender the magazine to the state.

Levine’s bill comes even as 118 local governments in Virginia have declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries, vowing not to enforce unconstitutional gun controls.

The Second Amendment Sanctuaries consist of at least 86 counties, plus cities and municipalities around the state.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signaled a war on guns in early November 2019, after Democrat won control of the state legislature.

