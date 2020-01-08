Watch Live: President Donald Trump Addresses the Nation After Iran Missile Attacks

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the nation from the White House Wednesday after Iran targeted at least two military bases in Iraq with missile attacks.

The president announced Tuesday night that he would speak to the American people on Wednesday morning.

“All is well!” he wrote on Twitter. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!”

The president’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.