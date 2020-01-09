Six Democrat presidential hopefuls have qualified for the January Democrat debate being held next week and all of them have one thing in common: they are white.

Billionaire Tom Steyer, who announced on Thursday that he had qualified for the next presidential debate, will join former Vice president Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on the debate stage on January 14th in Des Moines, Iowa.

While others still have time to make it onto the stage at the debate, they only have until 11:59 p.m. on January 10 to qualify.

Other Democrat presidential hopefuls that are struggling to qualify for the debate include Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

In order to qualify for the January debate, candidates had to bring in at least five percent support in at least four qualified or single-state polls, or at least seven percent in two qualified early-state polls. They also must have received donations from at least 225,000 unique donors, with at least 1,000 of those being in a minimum of 20 states, territories, or the District of Columbia.

Tuesday night’s debate with be hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register and will be held at Drake University. It will be the last debate before the February 3 Iowa caucuses.