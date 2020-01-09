Donald Trump Celebrates Historically Low Cancer Death Rates

President Donald Trump took time on Thursday to celebrate the news that the rate of Americans killed by cancer is at a historical low.

“U.S. Cancer Death Rate Lowest In Recorded History!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “A lot of good news coming out of this Administration”:

A report from the American Cancer Society announced that cancer deaths are at an all-time low.

The report revealed the largest single-year drop ever recorded, which took place in 2017 after Trump took office.

The report also featured statistics showing that cancer deaths fell 27 percent between 1991 and 2016 before Trump was elected president.

Deaths from lung, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer were steadily declining, the report noted.

Trump has made curing childhood cancer a goal of his administration, frequently referring to it during his campaign rallies.

“We’re finding new cures for childhood cancer, and we are ending the AIDS epidemic in America,” Trump said at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, in December.

During his State of the Union address, President Trump proposed spending $500 million in ten years to cure cancer, focusing on sharing patient data.

“Many childhood cancers have not seen new therapies in decades,” he said. “My budget will ask the Congress for $500 million over the next 10 years to fund this critical life-saving research.”