GOP Senator Introduces Federal Protections for Travelers with Guns

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) introduced legislation to protect Americans with guns traveling state to state.

The legislation bolsters the Firearm Owners Protection Act by adding protections for Americans who cross state lines from gun-friendly states to states that are less-gun friendly. To that end, the legislation seeks to ensure that law-abiding gun owners are not arrested for violation of local laws that center upon “the possession, transportation, or carrying of firearms.”

There would be exceptions to the protection, as in a case where law enforcement has “probable cause.” But otherwise, the legislation seeks to lessen the hoops through which a law-abiding citizen must jump in order to travel with a gun.

Daines said, “This is about protecting law abiding gun owners and their right to safely transport their firearms. Montanans want their 2nd Amendment rights protected and that’s what I’m fighting for.”

NRA-ILA executive director Jason Ouimet said:

Law-abiding Americans traveling with unloaded, secured firearms have continually been harassed with malicious arrests and prosecutions when traveling through anti-gun jurisdictions. Senator Daines’ legislation ensures such outrageous actions will no longer be tolerated under the law. On behalf of the NRA’s five million members, we thank Senator Daines for having the legislative courage to stand and fight against local bullies who were hoping to suppress our Second Amendment rights.

Daines’ pro-gun efforts are joined by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Mike Crapo (R-ID), James Lankford (R-OK), and Mike Rounds (R-SD).

