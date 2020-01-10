Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker has claimed he would “much rather be making my case to Iowans” than focusing on the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

Booker’s remarks came Friday during an interview with the Joe Madison Show on SiriusXM. Booker told Madison:

Our strategy is to win in Iowa and being off the field, not being able to run a grassroots campaign, that’s the challenge. That’s why the fundraising for us now is doubly important because we have got to do what the more money campaigns are doing, which is the air cover, being on tv. It is a sad thing for America that we have a president that is being impeached. Nobody should want this to happen. He did something that we have to hold him accountable for, but I want to beat Donald Trump in the general election. I want to stand next to him on the debate stage and beat him. Having to be down in impeachment is bad for America, is sad for America, and I wish this wasn’t happening. And so I swore an oath to do my job…but I would much rather be making my case to Iowans.

Booker also stated that he feels “privileged” when he walks onto the Senate floor and said he would always uphold his oath.