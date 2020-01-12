Illegal Alien Accused of Sexually Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl in Maryland

An illegal alien, known locally for driving a church van, has been accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl and being in possession of child pornography in the state of Maryland.

Jose Argueta, a 44-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested by the Annapolis Police Department after he allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old girl on four separate occasions and allegedly took sexually explicit photos of the child.

According to Annapolis Sgt. Amy Miguez, the illegal alien drove a church van that transported the victim and her family to their Glen Burnie, Maryland, church.

“That’s how [the victim] first met him,” Miguez told local media.

“It was obvious that there was a lot of information confirming that this had happened and also photographs, unfortunately, pornographic images of this child,” Miguez said.

Argueta has been charged with 19 counts of sexual abuse of a child and child pornography. A judge has denied Argueta bail and he is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have asked that Argueta be turned over to them for arrest and deportation should he be released at any time from police custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.