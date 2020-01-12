Philadelphia Freedom? Five Homicides in 12 Hours

Four individuals were shot and killed while a fifth person was stabbed to death in Philadelphia during a 12-hour time period which ended around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

6 ABC reports a man with two bullet holes his head was found lying in the street around 1 a.m. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A man in 20s was shot and killed an hour prior and a 24-year-old was shot in the head killed about five hours before that.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday an unidentified individual “was stabbed to death during a fight on a busy center city street.”

The alleged attacker was arrested and the weapon used to stab the victim was recovered.

About 1:30 p.m. Saturday a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the chest. He died at Temple University Hospital.

NBC 10 reported three individuals were shot to death in Philadelphia during “the first 15 hours of 2020.” Those initial homicides came on the heels of 356 murders in 2019.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.