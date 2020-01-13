Elizabeth Warren Releases First TV Ad in New Hampshire

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Monday released her first television ad in New Hampshire, less than a month away from the Granite State’s February 11 primary.

The 30-second ad, titled “Not Afraid,” features the presidential hopeful highlighting her mission to “stand up to billionaires and corrupt politicians.”

“I’m not afraid to stand up to billionaires and corrupt politicians. I’ve been doing it for years. After Wall Street crashed our economy in 2008, I confronted the broken system head-on,” she narrated in the ad.

“I created America’s first consumer watchdog to hold the big banks accountable. When Republican senators tried to sabotage the reforms we made, I ran against one of them and I beat him,” she continued, referencing her defeat of former Sen. Scott Brown.

“I’m in this fight for a democracy that works for everyone and that’s why I’m running for president,” she concluded:

The $122,000 ad blitz, slated to run through January 19, will air on WMUR-TV. Warren also has “$110,000 booked for Jan. 20-26 on the station, according to public Federal Communications Commission documents,” per WMUR.

A Monmouth University Poll released last week showed a tight race in New Hampshire, with the top four candidates — former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Joe Biden (D), and Warren — separated by a five-point spread.

As Breitbart News detailed:

The survey, taken January 3-7, 2020, among 404 New Hampshire voters who are likely to participate in the Democrat presidential primary, showed the former South Bend mayor taking a narrow lead at 20 percent support. Biden followed just one point behind at 19 percent. Sanders came in a close third at 18 percent, and Warren garnered 15 percent support. The margin of error of +/- 4.9 percent indicates a tight race among the top four candidates.

The RealClearPolitics average tells a similar story, showing Warren in fourth place with 14.8 percent support.

WMUR-TV, ABC News, and Apple News will host a Democrat debate at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, on Feb. 7, — just days ahead of New Hampshire’s Democrat primary.