House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Monday said he will introduce a resolution in support of protesters in Iran who are demonstrating against the Iranian regime for a third day.

I'm introducing a resolution in support of the protestors in Iran. The world is watching, and the people of Iran need to know that they are not alone in this pivotal moment. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 13, 2020

The protests in Iran began after the government admitted to accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing 176 passengers and crew, including 82 Iranians.

Iran’s military shot down the plane during their attack on Iraqi bases hosting American troops last week, in retaliation for President Trump killing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani.

Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases. Four missiles failed, one landed outside one of the bases, and the others hit the al-Asad base but did only structural damage. U.S. military leaders said they believe Iran was intending to kill Americans, but early warning systems gave the U.S. advance notice of the incoming missiles.

In the aftermath of Soleimani’s killing, Democrats attacked Trump’s decision, with some critics claiming that it would rally Iranians against America. However, the demonstrations show that Iranians are instead protesting the Iranian regime.

On Monday, Iranian students at the Sharif University of Technology chanted, “kill the mullahs,” according to a BBC News tweet in Farsi.

تجمع در دانشگاه صنعتی شریف

دانشجویان دانشگاه صنعتی شریف امروز دوشنبه ۲۳ دی، در پی ساقط شدن #هواپیمای_اوکراینی با موشک سپاه و در ادامه اعتراضات در شهرهای مختلف ایران، تجمع کردند. در این ویدیو آنها شعار می‌دهند "نخبه‌هانون رو کشتن، آخوند به جاش گذاشتن".

#پرواز۷۵۲ pic.twitter.com/3oeJul5TJU — BBC NEWS فارسی (@bbcpersian) January 13, 2020

McCarthy’s resolution comes a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refrained from saying she supported the protesters and downplayed any role Soleimani’s killing may have had to do with the protests:

Pelosi dismisses protests in Iran against regime, "different reasons why people are in the street"https://t.co/weKuQ6fSlO pic.twitter.com/q9YwCUZrQ9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2020

