Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) is pushing a ban on “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines as state lawmakers convene this week in legislative session.

KIRO7 reports that Attorney General Bob Ferguson (D) is also pushing gun controls for the session to consider, among which are background checks for ammunition purchases. K5News reports that Ferguson also wants would-be ammunition sellers to first acquire a “license to sell” from the state.

Washington raised purchase age for semi-automatic rifles to 21 years in 2018.

On May 10, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Gov. Inslee signed bills expanding the state’s firearm confiscation law. He also signed bills banning untraceable firearms,which have been illegal on the federal level since the late 1980s. And he also signed legislation allowing a 72-hour mental health evaluation to be treated on par with involuntary commitment, thereby leading to the forfeiture of Second Amendment rights.

In 2014 Washington state adopted universal background checks. As that was happening, gun rights groups warned that universal checks would simply open the door to gun control upon gun control in coming years.

