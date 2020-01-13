It is Monday, January 13, 2020, the day the NRA has asked members to flood into Virginia Senate meetings and ensure pro-Second Amendment voices drown out those calling for gun control.

Video from the scene shows hallway after hallway full of NRA members who took the call seriously and are waiting for their opportunity to speak in defense of Second Amendment rights.

Democrats in the Virginia legislature have already put forward a number of bills, doing everything from criminalizing private gun sales to banning AR-15s, suppressors, and “high capacity” magazines.

Many of the bans are found in Delegate Mark Levine’s (D) HB 961, a bill which allows AR-15 owners to retain possession of their banned rifles, but only if they obtain a license from the state police. Even then, the bill stipulates license issuance will be used to create a database of those who own the rifles.

On Sunday Breitbart News reported the NRA’s announcement that Magpul Industries had supplied them with 1,000 30-round magazines to pass out to NRA members who showed up to fight against gun control.

The NRA has made clear liberty itself is at stake in the gun control fight Democrat’s are creating:

