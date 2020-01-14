Bellaire High School Student Shot, Gunman at Large

A student at Bellaire High School in Houston, Texas, was shot and rushed to a hospital and police are searching for the suspect.

KHOU reports that CPR was being performed on the student as he was rushed to a hospital.

#BREAKING Student shot, rushed to the hospital with rescuers doing CPR, from Belllaire High School, sources confirm. pic.twitter.com/1wXNYIAaLT — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 14, 2020

There are conflicting reports on the exact time of the shooting, but Click2Houston reports that the motive for it is unknown.

Police are asking people near Bellaire High School to remain inside their home and avoid coming near the school at this time.